Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.26.11

Kate Moss graces the cover ofFrench ELLE‘s September issue (photographed by Sonia Sieffin)in nothing but a pair of denim cutoff — but really, that’s all you need with Kate. Are people seriously questioning if she’s still got it?

[ViaHuffingtonPost]

U.S. stocks finished at its highest levels of the day, amid high hopes that Europe’s debt crisis is improving. Investors expect to soon get a bit of relief for Greek and European debt woes asEurozonecountries continue to vote on expanding theEuropean Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), which is the bailout fund for Europe’s cash-strapped countries, including Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain.

[ViaCNN]

New York City Council SpeakerChristine Quinn leads in the mayoral race for the Democratic field.According to a NY1-MaristPoll, Quinn would garner 20% of the vote in a 2013 primary. Brooklyn Borough PresidentMarty Markowitz follows with 16%.

[ViaNY Post]

Saturday Night Live opened up its 37th season with a bang—Alec Baldwin served as host andRadiohead, one of the most beloved band’s of all time, as the musical guest.But the jury’s still out on their performance. What did you think? Watch the video below to decide.

[ViaEntertainment Weekly]

A source close to the family claims Michael Jackson‘s eldest children, Prince and Paris,would like to testify in the case againstDr. Conrad Murray forinvoluntary manslaughter.But their grandmother and guardian,Katherine Jackson, feels it would be too traumatic.The trial begins Tuesday in Los Angeles do you think they should be allowed to testify?

[ViaPeople]