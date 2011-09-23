Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.23.11

Jill Alexander, a veteran ofTory Burch,Barneys New York andPlein Sud, came up with a brilliant way fordivorcesto turn the designerrelics of their once-married livesinto cash as they assimilate back into single life.TheMondrian Soho hotel in New York will hostThe Divorce Sale this weekend where you are sure to find plenty ofChanel,Dior andPrada and25 percent is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation—everybody wins!

[ViaWWD]

New York city schools are notmakingthe grade. In fact, more than 110 elementary and middle schools were rated with D’s or F’s by the city this year — putting them at a risk of being shuttered for poor performance.

[ViaNY Post]

Pete Wentz stepped out on Sundaywith his 2-year-old son (with ex Ashlee Simpson) and a pretty brunette sources confirm is his new girlfriend,Meagan Camper.

[ViaPeople]

Rumor has it things are not good at Groupon. Further evidence of a breakdown came as the company’s COO,Margo Georgiadis, jumped ship after just five short months for her old employer, Google.

[Via Gawker]

Check outLara Stone on the cover ofT Magazine. I must replicate that hairstyle.

[ViaHighsnobette]



