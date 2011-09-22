Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.22.11

American icon Kelly Slater won his fifth Hurley Pro at Trestles title solidifying his lead in the race for the Association of Surfing Professionals World Title.The surfing legend is in pursuit of his 11th world crown and 48th elite World Tour victory.

[Via The Telegraph]

As of Tuesday we will be able to remain slaves to our devices in one of the only places where we are free: the subway. The MTA confirmed service will be availablealong the 14th St. corridor — at the A, C, E, F, L, M, No. 1, 2 and 3 platforms — and the C and E train station at 23rd St. I can wait to use my phone MTA, why don’t you just focus on your finances?

[Via AM New York]

The CW seeks to give a whole new meaning to the term boob tube. They are putting together a television series based on the gameMusical Chairs—as in that nerve-racking childhood game you were forced to play at birthday parties. Yes, well the geniuses over at the CW, have figured out a way to create an entiretelevision show based on a game where you run around in a circle and when the music stops sit in a chair and if you don’t have a chair you are out. But what can we really expect from the network that brought us One Tree Hill?

[Via Gawker]

Ever wonder where your trash goes when you throw it out? Carlo Ratti, a civil engineer and architect, decided to find out. Ratti,the head of MIT’sSenseable City Lab,recruited 500 volunteers in Seattle to put sensor tags on items they were throwing away, and the researchers tracked the travels of the trash. Read below to find out what happens and watch his interview withTED.

[Via CNN]

Click with care: New photographs of Ryan Gosling looking fine as wine on set with Emma Stone. You will die.

[Via People]



