Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.21.11

Looks likeRamona Singer isQueen B of The Real Housewives of New York City—immediately following a report that Zarin would not be returning for the fifth season sources say Ramona was behind the call. An insider claims Singer”came to Bravo with a few pals she thought would make good additions. Bravo decided to go with the new girls and not Jill, so Ramona basically ran her off the show.” TheCountess better watch her step.

[Via US Weekly]

People will genuinely like anything you tell them to. After theMagnolia Bakery was featured in ONE episode of Sex and the City there has been a line that snakes around the block everyday since despite the inedible cakes. This small detail doesn’t seem to matter to patrons as a second bakery opened this weekend to great success inside Bloomingdale‘s 59th Street store.

[Via WWD]

When you are acommoner and you marry a prince you are promptly enrolled inroyalty lessons, of course! TheDuchess of Cambridge is currently meeting with”experts on government, the arts and the media” to help train her for her many important royal responsibilities. Kate has alreadyperformed one official Duchess Duty SANS training on her trip to Canada with Wills and god knows if she handled that shovel properly. I shudder to think!

[Via Gawker]

Fox News celebrates 15 years at the News Corp. news network and tonight they are throwing a bash to celebrate. The 15th anniversary celebration will be held at Chelsea Piers on Manhattan’s West Side. Do you think Democrats are allowed to attend? If so, I’m crashing.

[Via Mediabistro]

In an effort to compete with Google+, Facebook rolled out yet another set of changes that no one understands or wants—I mean is this a double feed on the home page? Looks like Facebook should leave well enough alone.

[Via CNN]