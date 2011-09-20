Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.20.11

The UK’s First Lady Samantha Cameron indulged her penchant for fashionattending numerous shows alongside editors, seated in a coveted front row spot during London Fashion Week. And to top it all off, Samthrew a reception in honor of London Fashion Week attended by some of fashion’s biggest names: Tom Ford, Anna Wintour, Suzy Menkes, Topshop‘s Philip Green, Henry Holland and Poppy Delevigne, to name a few. After the recent riots in London, due in large part to an economic crisis, wouldn’t it have been best for her to show a bit of solidarity? Do you think our First Lady would have been able to get away with the same? Probably not.

[Via Huffington Post]

KobeBryant is being heavily “courted” by the Italians (pun intended). Seems the basketball all-star could be putting his Italian to good use soon; did you know he was fluent?Italian club owner,Claudio Sabatini has offered Bryant$800,000 per game before taxes, or about $600,000 net, to play for Virtus Bologna.The offer is through Nov. 13 and for home games only. Ciao Bryant!

[Via AOL Sporting News]

TheCharlie Sheen roast set network records bringing in over 6.4 million viewers but still didn’t beat theSheen-less premiere ofTwo And a Half Men. Seems the actor will not be shouting: WINNING anytime soon.

[ViaEntertainment Weekly]

Has Obama lost the Jewish vote? A critical bloc of voters that are typically for the Democratic Party, are now the focus of Democrats as Republicans set their sites on an opportunity to pull them in after New York’s recent special congressional election. Oy! This does not bode well for an Obama re-election.

[Via CNN]

Network’s are desperately trying to get in on the Mad Men era series trend but the reason people tune in is because of the brilliant writing and performances—the babe factor (thank you, Christina Hendricks)is just a bonus. Well someone should have told this to the creator’s ofThe Playboy Club, a show about Chicago’s famous Playboy Club a pitiful copy that earned an equally pitiful1.6 rating, with only 5 million viewers tuning in.

[Via Gawker]