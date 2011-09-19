Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.19.11

New Orleans takes the top spot inTravel and Leisure’s “America’s Best Cities for Foodies” readers poll!New York placed fourth (I know!) behind San Francisco and Providence? Let the protests begin!

[ViaHuffington Post]

Mark Walhberg confirms my worst nightmare will indeed come true—anEntourage movie is in the works! Didn’tHBOlearn anything from theSex and the City movie mess?

[ViaPeople]

As I predictedPippa Middleton stole the show Monday at theTemperley London runway presentation. Am I the only person on this planet that does not get the Pippa hoopla?

[ViaNY Post]

Move over Brangelina—the hot young couples ofthe Tech Billionaire Boys Club are all the rage! Who are the new lovers on the scene?Dropbox‘s twenty something CEODrew Houston andCeCe Cheng, a Princeton grad who handles PR for Internet dossier startup Qwiki. Click below to meet the others.

[ViaGawker]

Following in his motherPrincess Diana‘s footstepsWilliam, 29, will become president of the Royal Marsden Hospital. Later in the month the Duke andDuchess of Cambridgewill open a children’s cancer center at the London hospital.

[ViaPeople]