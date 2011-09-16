Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.16.11

Every one’s favorite cellphone videogame, Angry Birds, has opened an amusement park in China! But before you get too excited —it seems the park will soon be closed as it was illegally opened without the permission of theAngry Birds people. Is anyone surprised by that? I didn’t think so.

[Via Gawker]

Let the catfights begin! NYFW breakout star model,Andrej Pejic, is soandrogynous-ly beautiful, he can walk in any show he wants! Take that, ladies!

[Via People]

Share the wealth, share the burden—Sen. Sherrod Brown says members of Congress should have their salaries cut or raise the age at which they can draw a congressional pension. Agreed, Senator. How likely is this to pass? Read on below.

[Via CNN]

On Wednesday, Michaele Salahi‘s husband Tareq claimed his wife was missing—turns out she left him for another man,Journey lead guitarist Neal Schon. OUCH.

[Via NY Post]

Americans feel they would have been better off if Secretary of StateHillary Clinton had become President back in 2008. A recent poll shows nearly two-thirds of Americans hold a favorable view of Hillary which experts say indicates buyers remorse when it comes to electing Barack Obama.

[Via NY Post]