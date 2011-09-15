Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.15.11

Who knew Heidi Klum was so dangerous?! An annual list from Web security company McAfee, which ranks the year’s “Most Dangerous Celebrities” onlinebased on the likelihood that spammerswill use each celebrity’s name to lure unsuspecting clickers to sites that host viruses and other malicious software, says Heidi Klum tops the list. Think twice before you click those Victoria’s Secret undies pics.

[Via CNN]

Listen up 30 Rock fans—Lemon is getting a new lover! Who do you think it will be? Producers describe their desired guy specifically as age 36-40 and”California-bred with liberal values and a youthful innocence. Easy-going but confident with a strong sense of self.” My money is on Matthew Mcconaughey.

[Via Entertainment Weekly]

Barney’s celebratedLisa Immordino Vreeland‘s new Diana Vreeland tome, “The Eye Has to Travel” early Wednesday evening. The elegant soiree held on the third floor boasted an a-list crowd includingMark Lee, China Machado, Penelope Tree, Diane von Furstenberg and Calvin Klein.

[Via WWD]

Donald Trump wing-man Michael Cohen called Trump the “godfather of politics” and said that the real estate mogul and reality television star’s die-hard fans will “follow him to wherever he goes” while being interviewed on ABC News‘ Topline. Do you think Trump had him write these exact words on his arm so he wouldn’t forget?

[Via Gawker]

My worst New York fear realized: a window cleaner fell 40-feet down anair-shaftbetween 253 Broadway and an adjoining building at 9 Murray Street, just before 2:15 p.m. today. He has survived (miraculously) although he remains in serious condition after the harrowing accident.

[ViaNY Post]