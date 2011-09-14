Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 9.14.11

Real Housewives of DC star and “White House party crasher” Michaele Salahi has been missing since early Tuesday and may have been abducted, according to her husband’s manager. With all the nasty cat-fights on RHDC, which usually targeted Salahi, perhaps the police should investigate one of her castmates?

[Via US Weekly]

Fast food will kill you, literally. An 80-year-old woman who died after being found unconscious in a restroom at an eastern Georgia McDonald’s was killed by a lethal dose of carbon dioxide.

[Via CNN]

A calico cat named Willow, who disappeared from a home near the Rocky Mountains five years ago, was found today on a Manhattan street!! Willow is being returned to her family in which two of the three kids and one of the two dogs may remember her.

[Via NY Post]

Five-year-old Suri Cruise started school this week! She was spotted leaving the New Leadership Academy in Calabasas, California which reportedly has ties to Scientology. As if the first day of school wasn’t scary enough?!

[Via US Weekly]

Perfume burglar Luis Morales (of Brooklyn) received a 70-month term in federal prison for helping former New York City police officers rob a New Jersey perfume warehouse last year. Could have been worth it?

[Via NY Post]