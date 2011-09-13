Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.13.11

Amanda Seyfried speaks candidly to W magazine about her steamy co-stars. Who does she name as the hottest—Megan Fox, of course.

[ViaUS Weekly]

The cunning linguists of theObama camp have come up with a more pleasing phrase for the word “stimulus”—as they have changed “educated” to “elitist” and”the rich” to “job creators.”Click below to find out the team’s newest term.

[Via CNN]

Prison officials in Atlanta have forbidden rapperT.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, from appealing the decision to put him back behind bars for leaving prison in a luxury tour bus. Officials believe the rapper abuseda discretionary rule that allows inmates to travel to the halfway house in a private, unescorted mode of transport. Shouldn’t the punishment fit the crime?

[ViaNY Post]

Talk about having mommy issues!Farrah Abraham, ofMTV reality-dramaTeen Mom, is coming under fire for her choice to move from her hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa to Florida to attend college with her daughter, Sophia. And no one could disagree more than her mother,Debra Danielson.

[Via US Weekly]

Al Qaeda leaderAyman al-Zawahiri released a new message to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, in which he praises the Arab Spring as a “devastating blow” to the United States.

[ViaCNN]