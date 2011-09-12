Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.12.11

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. French policequestioned former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn on Monday in connection with an alleged attempted rape, one of his attorneys said. While they stress emphatically that he has NOT been charged, this is getting ridiculous!

[Via CNN]

Gulnara Karimova, the fashion-designing daughter of Uzbekistan’s ruthless dictator, is set to stage her runway show at upscale restaurant Cipriani after being denied byMercedes Benz Fashion Week.

[Via NY Post]

Conan O’Brien has finally found his way from behind Jay Leno. Rumor has it, he is set to executive produce a comedy pilot for TBS.

[Via Huffington Post]

Prince Harry manned the phones for the BGC Partners’ Charity day and managed to break a world record byclosing a foreign exchange deal worth 15.5 billion ($24.5 billion).The event was organized to honor employees of Cantor Fitzgerald who passed away on Sept. 11, 2011. (Cantor Fitzgerald lost 658 employees when the World Trade Center was attacked 10 years ago.) He will reportedly donate his$9,000 commission to Sentebale, a charity he co-founded in 2006 for the children of Lesotho, Africa.

[Via US Weekly]

Miss USA Alyssa Campanella will represent American and compete against eighty-nine contestants from around the world for theMiss Universe crown tonight. No American has won since 1997, so fingers crossed.

[Via People]