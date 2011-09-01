Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 9.1.11

EW presents your Summer Television “Hottie Awards.” With such prestigious accolades as “Best Use of Unnecessary Disrobing” given to Zack Morris aka Mark-Paul Gosselaar, I assure you it is worth a click through!

[ViaEntertainment Weekly]

A pregnant passenger gave birth on a packed flight from Milan to Paris, after goinginto labor halfway through Wednesday’s Alitalia flight AZ 3508 from Linate Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle. And I thought the armrest hog sitting beside me was disturbing!

[ViaNY Post]

Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teenagerNatalee Holloway, has been charged with murder. Peruvian authorities have charged Joran van der Sloot with murder in the death ofStephany Flores. Hopefully, justice will be served this time around.

[ViaCNN]

Seems about a week is all the break Mother Nature is willing to give us. Reports say a massive earthquake will soon hit Tokyo. Yikes!

[ViaNY Post]

The show must go on. TheDesperate, I mean…Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will air as scheduled on September 5th despite the untimely suicide of duckbilledTaylor Armstrong’s husband. A little strange don’t you think?

[ViaPeople]