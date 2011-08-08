Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.8.11

Riots rock London after a budget crisis forces deep cuts in social services. Many fear it’s not over yet.
[Via The New York Times]
How did President Barak Obama celebrate his 50th? With a dance party! Duh.
[Via People]
This made my day! Victoria Beckham tweets a pic of baby Harper with daddy David Beckham. Be still my heart!
[Via HuffPost]
The once-thriving apparel manufacturing centers in Los Angeles and New York are working toward a revival.
[Via WWD]
Donna Martin wants to plan Brenda Walsh’s wedding. But in real life. Could this mini reunion mean a full cast one is to come? Fingers crossed!
[Via People]