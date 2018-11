Remembering JonBenet-she would have turned 21 this Saturday. Tragic.

[Via HuffPost]

The Center for American Progress reports unemployment among blacks reaching more than 16%, compared with more than 11% for Latinos and more than 8% for whites.

[Via CNN]

Taylor Swift covers Eminen’s “Lose Yourself.” Wtf?!

[Via DListed]

David Webb+Terry Richardson+Carine Roitfeld=magic. Take a look here.

[Via Highsnobeity]

Did maxi skirts crash the stock market? Reports say yes.

[Via Racked]