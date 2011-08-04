Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.4.11

About 50,000 Americans still become infected with the HIV virus each year. Prevention is key, people.

[Via CNN]

Did you know there was a fire @ the Waldorf this afternoon? Don’t worry 80 firemen extinguished it. Yup, we needed that many.

[Via NYPost]

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Oprah Winfrey will receive its prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Go Opes!

[Via Entertainment Weekly]

No one wants to edit Wikipedia anymore. Is it slowly dying?

[Via Gawker]

Anne Hathaway on set in NYC. So she is the next Catwoman, huh? Not sure how I feel about it. Thoughts?

[Via Popaholic]