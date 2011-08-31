Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 8.31.11

What do celebrities do after being released from prison? Tweet and sign up for a VH1 reality show, apparently. Immediately after touching free land,T.I. signed up for a show tracking his rode to redemption set to begin in December and happilytweeted “The storm is over & da sun back out. IT’S OUR TIME TO SHINE SHAWTY!!!!! Welcome to the beginning of our Happy Ending!!!!” Not a bad deal.

Donald Trump is going to Australia to offer his pricelessbankruptcy/gold plating expertise to aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders. Seems nice…except that he has named a price and it’s going to be $10 g’s. Yeah right!

Venus Williams has dropped out of the U.S. Open citing a recent autoimmune disease diagnosis. Now, all I need isSharapova to drop out and I might watch women’s tennis with the volume on.

Cops say the burglar who stole a $100,000 piece of graffiti art from a Chelsea building is a career criminal with 15 prior arrests for graffiti, assault and larceny. So glad they cracked that code!

Alyssa Milano gives birth to son, Milo Thomas. That is MY baby name, girl.

