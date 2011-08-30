Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 8.30.11

I must say this is the scariest cast ofDancing With the Stars (aka d-listedscragglers) yet! I mean…Nancy Grace,Chaz Bono,Elisabetta Canalis (you’re not gonna get your man back acting all desperate, girl) and aKardashian of course. Is there anything a Kardashian won’t do for some cash? What isHope Solo thinking?!

Those immigration laws are getting heavy if your nephew being PRESIDENT can’t get you off!Onyango Obama, the President’s uncle, was arrestedfor allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He now faces deportation as he is not legally in the country. Guess you’re on your own, Onyango.

Matthew Fox assaulted a female bus driver?! After bus driver, Heather Bormann, deniedhot-to-trot television star Mattew Fox entry on her private charter bus, he attacked her. Well I would have done the same thing—never let that hottie on my bus! Good call, Heather. You’ll definitely get rich off this trick!

In an effort to soften the blow of not having crazy-face Charlie Sheen reprise his role as Charlie on Two and a Half Men, they are throwing Courtney Thorne-Smith back in the mix. You know that chick from Melrose Place? Yeah, she’s back as Alan’s girlfriend. Still doesn’t make Ashton Kutcher disappear.

Jere Melo, acity councilman and former mayor of Fort Bragg, California was gunned down while investigating a report of an illegal drug farm. Melo was known as a pillar of the community and will be sorely missed.

