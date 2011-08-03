Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.3.11

Chanel recalls flammable shirts and scarves. What would Coco say Karl??!

[Via HuffPost]

Another one bites the dust. New Jersey democrat Louis Magazzu was forced to step down after racy photos hit the web. You have to check these out!

[Via The Daily Mail]

GQ released a list of the “15 worst dressed men in tech.” It’s quite good for a laugh.

[Via Gawker]

Kelly Osbourne calls Christina Aguilera a “fat bitch.” Not very nice. You’d think she, of all people, would be sympathetic.

[Via US Weekly]

A rare artifact, a letter from Virginia Woolf to her nephew, has been discovered. How wonderful to see her handwriting.

[Via Jezebel]



