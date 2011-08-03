Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.3.11

Chanel recalls flammable shirts and scarves. What would Coco say Karl??!
[Via HuffPost]
Another one bites the dust. New Jersey democrat Louis Magazzu was forced to step down after racy photos hit the web. You have to check these out!
[Via The Daily Mail]
GQ released a list of the “15 worst dressed men in tech.” It’s quite good for a laugh.
[Via Gawker]
Kelly Osbourne calls Christina Aguilera a “fat bitch.” Not very nice. You’d think she, of all people, would be sympathetic.
[Via US Weekly]
A rare artifact, a letter from Virginia Woolf to her nephew, has been discovered. How wonderful to see her handwriting.
[Via Jezebel]