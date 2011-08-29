Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.29.11

Twitter must follow of the week: @ElBloombito-the hilarious Bloomberg Spanglish parody. Bloomberg, himself, even tweeted @ElBloombito!

[Via New York Magazine]

The U.S. Open will begin as scheduled today as Billie Jean King National Tennis Center suffered minimal damage as a result of Hurricane Irene.

[Via CNN]

Virginia threatens to close 22 abortion clinics if they can’t meet the state government’s rigorous new health clinic regulations. Guess it’s back to the 70s for Virginia. Fight back ladies of VA!

[Via HuffPost]

Adam Levine employed Twitter (aka the celebrity drama announcement board) to give the VMA’s a big fat f*ck you. Cool, bro.

[Via Entertainment Weekly]

Our fair city + Hurricane Irene = beautiful

Irene NYC from Buffalo Picture House on Vimeo.