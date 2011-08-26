StyleCaster
Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 8.26.11

Jessica Hoppe
by

Brace yourselves! As Hurricane Irene looms here is everything you need to know about the state of preparations for New York City and its immediate surroundings. Stay safe everyone.

[ViaNew York Times]

Want to save the world, girls? Stop shaving your legs. A newstudy says women leaving the water on while they shave their legs waste 13 billion gallons of water a year. Yes, but Mother Nature is a lady, she’ll understand.

[ViaJezebel]

Maz Azria andVena Cava won’t show at New York Fashion Week this year.

[ViaThe Cut New York Magazine]

Entertainment Weekly’s best dressed men on television. YUM.

[ViaEW]

J-Aniston and that dude she dates moved in together. Uh-oh they should readthis!

[ViaPeople]


