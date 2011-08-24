Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 8.24.11

What show do you put on to impress your date? (Because you know you don’t bust out Platinum Weddings orReal Housewives when he’s over.) New Yorkers say they go with30 Rock. Solid choice.

[ViaGawker]

A true sign of the Apocalypse:Steve Jobs resigns as CEO of Apple.

[ViaNY Post]

You guessed it, ladies! Sweetie pie wine maker,Ben Flajnik (aka the only person most recent Bachelorette, Ashley Hebert, was able to dump before they walked off the show) will be the nextBachelor. At least maybe he’ll actually become famous for a bit after.

[ViaPeople]

There is definitely something up with Mother Nature. After we all had our exciting little shake down here in NYC, an earthquake hit the west coast and soon headed south to Peru! Yikes.

[ViaCNN]

IsPresident Obama a candidate for a “Worst Dressed” list? His vacation clothes would indicate so. Perhaps this is why the last poll showed an all time low?

[ViaThe Cut]