Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 8.23.11

A New York judge dismissed sexual assault charges against former International Monetary Fund chiefDominique Strauss-Kahn today. Hotel housekeeper,Nafissatou Diallo, had it in the bag sinceStrauss-Kahn is a notoriousperv. That is, until shewas caught scheming with her manz on the telephone. There’s something about scams, politics and telephones—people just never learn.

[ViaCNN]

Does God disapprove of nudity? A while back anIranian cleric said earthquakes were God’s punishment for scantily clad women. Soof course an earthquake actually hits when thenudey ladies gathered to protest! Well, if you thought that was just a funny fluke you were DEAD WRONG—today is National Go Topless Day in New York City. The scene was earthquake-worthy. I kind of understand that lunatic cleric.

[ViaGawker]

Oh times are a changin’.An Alaska woman was convicted of misdemeanor child abuse after squirting hot sauce into the mouth of her adopted Russian son as punishment. Hope you’re reading this mom.

[ViaHuffPost]

PresidentBarack Obama‘s approval rating hit an all-time low of 38% in Gallup’s daily tracking poll today. Not good Obama, not good. I’m having Bachmann nightmares!

[ViaNY Post]

What is the most expensive designer retail store in the US? Survey says:Oscar de la Renta. Obvi.

[ViaRacked]