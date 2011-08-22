Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 8.22.11

Seriously people, it’s JUST A GAME! TheSan Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders‘ rivalry reached a whole new level of violence with two shootings and a beating after a PRE-SEASON game last night. It doesn’t even count crazies.

[Via CNN]

TheWilliams Institute at UCLA Law School has put all their brilliant resources and brain power to good use in order to find out which American city is the “gayest.” Yup. Well, just so ya know it’s Providence Town, MA. Sorry, NYC and San Fran, the numbers don’t lie.

[Via Gawker]

With scandal after scandal, American Apparel gets the worst news yet, factory worker Tuan Phan, is killed by a knitting machine at a California factory. Poor form AmAppy.

[Via HuffPost]

Did you know commuting is more stressful for women than men? Yeah..yeah you can save the women are bad drivers jokes—they’re talking about public transportation. Well perhaps it’s driving as well…just read the article.

[Via Guardian]

It’s been a rainy week here in London, I mean, New York. With reports of a hurricane coming, it’s no wonder. For now it is confined to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Will Hurricane Irene rise up to our parts?

[ViaCNN]