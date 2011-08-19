Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 8.18.11

William and Kate visited the sites of the U.K riots and spent time with the families of three men killed. How sweet. The families were feeling pretty crummy about their dads dying and all but they’re over now after a sincere visit with WilKat. God save the Queen.

[Via WWD]

Bristol Palin has vowed to NOT engage in pre-marital intercourse again. She will however get a nasty tattoo of a cursive “T” on her foot presumably for her son/father/ex. I bet they all really appreciate it, B.

[ViaPeople]

Chinese leaders don’t ‘get’Joe Biden‘s jokes. Does anyone get Biden’s jokes?

[ViaGawker]

New York is prepping for the U.S. Open which kicks off Aug. 29. What will the USTA do to bolster ticket sales? Offer up their nicest piece,Rafael Nadal, whowill no doubt pack the house on Thursday, Aug. 25, when he shows off his new Armani jeans campaign at Macy’s Herald Square flagship. Works for me! I might even go to wretched Herald Square!

[Via WWD]

In a new Gallup poll, only 11% of Americans expressed “satisfaction with the way things are going in the United States.” That’s the second-lowest reading in the past four decades, exceeded in pessimism only during the worst days of the 2008 financial crisis. Umm, did we really need a poll to confirm this?

[Via Gawker]



