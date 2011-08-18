Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 8.17.11

Marc Anthony is drunk dialing JLo. Oh no he didn’t! If he wants that booty back he better find some fuschia diamonds the size of a basketball or something!

[ViaUS Weekly]

In a move that could shake up the U.S. immigration system, the Department of Homeland Security will begin reviewing all 300,000 pending deportation cases. Hey here’s a thought—how about we make some of those people part of the system so they can start paying taxes?! We could use the money and I’m pretty sure that’s why they’re here. Well no one WANTS to pay taxes but they’ll take citizenship.

[Via CNN]

Sweet, sweet revenge—Kat Von D‘s (Sandy’s cheating husband lover) show LA Ink has been cancelled. Did anyone watch that anyway?!

[Via US Weekly]

Thursday IBM announced it has created a chip designed to imitate the human brain’s ability to understand its surroundings, act on things that happen around it and make sense of complex data. YIKES! Does this make anyone else as scared as it makes me?

[Via CNN]

Don’t underestimate this lil’ lady! Michele Bachmann can also invent words like “hombre-ette.” I think I speak for the Latinos when I say, “please stop!” Do watch this video though.

[Via Gawker]