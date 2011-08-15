Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.15.11

Bachmann wins the Iowa Straw Poll but that’s not even the scariest thing.

[Via Reuters]

Get some LC! Lauren Conrad is rebounding nicely with the latest ‘boy on top‘ Colton Haynes from the new Teen Wolf. And he gives us some dirty dirt.

[Via US Weekly]

Kate Gosselin‘s TLC reality show cancelled! Thank God for us although it does make me worry for the children. If she is that horrible ON camera how will she be OFF?!

[Via Entertainment Weekly]

Hilary Duff is preggers! At least she’s doing SOMETHING. I mean…where did she go? Not that I’m complaing.

[Via Gawker]

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a new law to strengthen ethics enforcement for government officials.

[Via NY Post]