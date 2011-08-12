Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.12.11

Bachmann strikes again. When her husband recommends a profession she abhors she simply says, “Be submissive. Wives, you are to be submissive to your husbands.'” BARF!
[Via CNN]
Attention ladies! There will be a third installment of Bridget Jones.
[Via NY Magazine]
We’ve all heard how we ladies have lost our virginities. Read some dude stories. Quite entertaining!
[Via Gawker]
Thank God or whatever you believe in. The Dow closed up over 100 points! YAY!
[Via NY Post]
A Florida judge ruled Friday that Casey Anthony must serve one year of supervised probation for a check-fraud conviction. Nuthin’ for killing her child, allegedly.
[Via CNN]