Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.11.11

Dustin Diamond aka Screetch asks to be removed from Bell Houses’ promo poster for their Saved By The Bell-themed dance party this weekend. Is it possible he is a bigger loser in real life than in character? Yesh.

[Via Gawker]

British Prime Minister propses a social media ban in the wake of riots. What exactly is that going to accomplish, Big Brother? This isn’t China dude. Calm down.

[Via CNN]

Bert and Ernie are NOT gay Sesame Street’s rep officially confirms. Whatever. We know the truth.

[Via US Weekly]

Vita Coco water is being sued for false nutrition claims. Wonder what Rihanna will say?

[Via NY Post]

Quite possibly one of the most hilarious roasts of all time will be hosted by none other than Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane. The target? Charlie Sheen of course. WINNING!

[Via Entertainment Weekly]