Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.10.11

Maura Egan to leave Huffington Post. Could this be yet another casualty of the AOL acquisition?
[Via WWD]
Guess the popularity of Instagram and Photobucket are giving Twitter a run-the 140-character social service just launched their own photo-sharing tool.
[Via CNN]
Lindsey Lohan was just buying crystal(s) in a clear plastic bag from a friend on the street. Nothing at all suspicious there, right? Watch the video and decide for yourself.
[Via DListed]
Arizona’s governor has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling allowing the enforcement of its controversial immigration law known as Senate Bill 1070. Completely unconstitutional, in my humble opinion.
[Via CNN]
TBS will not renew the George Lopez‘s late-night talk show, Lopez Tonight. Perhaps he should have tried a joke that was not about race? Talk about overkill!
[Via Entertainment Weekly]