Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.10.11

Maura Egan to leave Huffington Post. Could this be yet another casualty of the AOL acquisition?

[Via WWD]

Guess the popularity of Instagram and Photobucket are giving Twitter a run-the 140-character social service just launched their own photo-sharing tool.

[Via CNN]

Lindsey Lohan was just buying crystal(s) in a clear plastic bag from a friend on the street. Nothing at all suspicious there, right? Watch the video and decide for yourself.

[Via DListed]

Arizona’s governor has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling allowing the enforcement of its controversial immigration law known as Senate Bill 1070. Completely unconstitutional, in my humble opinion.

[Via CNN]

TBS will not renew the George Lopez‘s late-night talk show, Lopez Tonight. Perhaps he should have tried a joke that was not about race? Talk about overkill!

[Via Entertainment Weekly]