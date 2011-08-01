Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 8.1.11

A man biked 12,000 miles to raise money and awareness for the disabled. Make me feel bad about myself why don’t you?!
[Via HuffPost]
Putin calls the US a “parsite” on the global economy. Perhaps he didn’t hear we came to a resolution for the debt-ceiling crisis. No good, Pute?
[Via Reuters]
Estranged spouses, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, got together to celebrate his birthday on Sunday?! You think the illegitimate love child got the invite?
[Via US Weekly]
Chloe’s former Chairman, Ralph Toledano, is taking over @ St. John.
[Via The Cut New York Magazine]
Hawaii drops cursive writing from mandatory school curriculum. Kind of sad about this one. How do you feel about it?
[Via HuffPost]