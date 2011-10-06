Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.6.11

President Barack Obama prefaced the introduction of his $447 billion jobs bill with a stern message to Republicans describing theeconomic situation as being “at such an urgent time for our families and for our businesses.”

[Via CNN]

Uma Thurman‘s stalker was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation today after prosecutors said he was too crazy to make a plea deal.Jordan, who was convicted of harassing and stalking the “Kill Bill” actress in 2008, was arrested in December 2010 for allegedly violating an order of protection by twice calling Thurman.

[ViaNY Post]

The National Gallery party for its “Warhol Headlines” show celebrated Wednesday night with a fan club-packed, black-tie dinner. While the gallery doesn’t actually have many Warhol’s, gallery officials did confirm — four paintings, one drawing, 70-plus prints and one piece of sculpture.

[ViaWWD]

Chanel creative directorKarl Lagerfeld‘s launched his new fragrance calledKarleidoscope. Itwill launch in European Sephora stores October 11th.

[ViaRacked]

Amanda Brumfield, 32, the estranged daughter of Hollywood star Billy Bob Thornton was sentenced to 20 years in jail for the manslaughter of a one-year-old girl she was babysitting in Florida. The child wasthe daughter of her best friend who died while in her care, in October 2008.

[ViaNY Post]