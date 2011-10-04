Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.4.11

A tourist chopper crashed into the East River this afternoon—killing one passenger. Shortly after taking off for asightseeing tour of the city, the helicopter sputtered out of control and crashed into the river after an attempted landing. Following a massive rescue effort, four people, including the pilot, survived after they were pulled out of the murky waters.

Three scientists who discovered our universe is expanding at an accelerating rate some 14 billion years after the Big Bang are being awarded the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics.Saul Perlmutter,Brian P. Schmidt and Adam G. Riess‘astounding discovery lead to the conclusion that nearly three-fourths of the universe is made up of “dark energy,” a mysterious force that seems to be staying gravity’s hand in stopping the universe from expanding forever.

The “Occupy Wall Street” movement which protests what they say is the negative impact of corporate greed on the nation’s economy, will take on Jersey City, NJ akaWall Street West. Demonstrators are planning to gather Thursday afternoon in front of the Goldman Sachs offices in the heart of the city’s financial district.

NBC’s just announced its first cancelled show of the season:The Playboy Club has been pulled from the network’s schedule after only TWO episodes!

Amanda Seyfried admits to being treated for panic attacks in an exclusive interview withthe British edition ofGlamour. The 25-year-old reveals she regularly meets with a therapist to cope with the panic attacks she now suffers as a result of being in the public eye.

