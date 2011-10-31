Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.31.11

Can anyone tell us who or whatMarc Jacobs is dressed as for Halloween?

[ViaThe Cut]

The poor Kashdashian pawn,Kris Humphries, released a statement saying heiswillingto do whatever it takesto repairhis broken marriage — telling TMZ, “I’m committed to this marriage and everything this covenant represents.”Kris added, “I love my wife and am devastated to learn shefiled for divorce… I’mwilling to do whatever it takes to make it work.”

[ViaTMZ]

Time for a reminder of why we elected President Obama — The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced Monday the dates and locations of the presidential debates.The first presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the University of Denver.The Obama 2012 re-election campaign released a statement in response to Monday’s news from campaign managerJim Messina.”The President looks forward to next year’s debates. Once the Republicans have selected their candidate, we will work through the details with their campaign and the Commission on Presidential Debates,” he said.

[ViaNY Post]

Contrary to popular rumor trending on Twitter last night —Adele is not suffering from throat cancer. Her camp released an official statement saying, “We would like to reiterate that Adele is to undergo surgery for a hemorrhaged vocal chord. All reports regarding any other condition are 100% false.”

[ViaPeople]

Kat Von D has decided to recover fromthe cancellation of her showLA Ink and her breakup withJesse James witha clothing line,High Voltage Tattoo. Enough said.

[ViaRacked]