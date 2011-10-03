Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.3.11

Amanda Knox has left the Capanne prison where she has been held for four years,officially a free woman! Knox who was anxious to be re-united with her familywill leave for Seattle, Washington on Tuesday morning from Italy.

Francis Bean Cobain, theangsty progeny ofCourtney Love andKurt Cobain haspurchased a 3,350 square-foot home all her own.After turning 18 in August of 2010, Francis inherited the multi-million dollar trust fund set up in her name and settled modestly on $1.8 million home.

Let us take a moment of bipartisan campaigning silence in honor of the First Couple’s 19th wedding anniversary. Check out somelovie dovie pictures below.

TheModern Family is growing. Reports confirm thatKevin Hart (Little Fockers) has signed on for a guest-starring role.He’ll playAndre, a new neighbor ofPhil Dunphy who happens to be a physician.

The Row’s $39,000 alligator backpack bag sells out.Perhaps the reports of our dire economic condition are being over-estimated?

