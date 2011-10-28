Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.28.11

Oscar-winning actress and Christian Diorspokesmodel,Marion Cotillard traveled to Los Angeles recently to pose for photographerSteven Klein clutching a Lady Dior bag in multicolored crocodile, with a swimming pool and the Hollywood hills in the background. The campaign is slated to break in the International Herald Tribune on Nov. 14 and the Financial Times on Nov. 19.

[ViaWWD]

British Prime Minister David Cameron announced today that sons and daughters of British monarchs will have an equal right to the throne under changes to the United Kingdom’s succession laws.The laws would apply to any future children of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, who married this year.

[ViaCNN]

You’ve heard the reports so be sure to bundle up!The city may see some snowfall tomorrow, with thenorthernsuburbs getting significant amounts.Already today the National Weather Service said 2 to 6 inches of snow has fallen across an upstate swath stretching eastward from theSchoharieand Mohawk valleys toRensselaerCounty just east of Albany. The snow began falling yesterday and continued into the night in some areas.

[ViaNY Post]

Beavis and Butthead returns to their adoring audience. Let’s re-cap the funniest moments!

[ViaPeople]

To celebrate their 10th anniversary,Fiorentini + Baker is launching a junior’s line, the ads for which are to die for! I cannot wait to fit my niece Emma in a pair!Sure buying boots that costalmost $500 for kids sounds ridiculous but that’s what aunts are for, no?

[ViaRacked]