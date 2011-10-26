Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.26.11

Ex-weather girlHeidi Jones, 37,is sentenced to 350 hours of community service at a not-for-profit for falsely reporting her own rape.The former WABC/Channel 7 meteorologist had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of filing a false police report. She’d claimed that a “Hispanic” pervert in his 30s or 40s had grabbed her from behind as she jogged in Central Park last fall. I wonder if Ms. Jones has now gotten all the attention she so desperately needed.

[ViaNY Post]

Are the “Occupy Wall Street” protestors getting somewhere? Reports say formerGoldman Sachs DirectorRajat Gupta is expected to turn himself in to the FBI today to face federal charges. While the charges remain unclear the investigation was tied to the insider trading trial of hedge fund founderRaj Rajaratnam.

[ViaCNN]

JohnMcCainmade a joke back in 2006, which must have been a HUGE hit because he has since repeated it 27 times in five years.Here is his most recent deployment via Twitter.

[ViaGawker]

Justin Timberlake is trying to ride someRyan Gosling coattails –“We used to do terrible things,” Timberlake, 30, says in an interview airing Thursday onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We stole a golf cart. And we’re like, ‘Yeah, man. We’re stealing a golf cart.’ But meanwhile, you know what? It’s like on a backlot. There’s just golf carts everywhere.”

[ViaPeople]

Carine Roitfeld hired again by Lagerfeld to style Chanel’s spring campaign. She castSaskia de Brauw andJoan Smalls in the shootLagerfeld described as being “all about athletics and the sea.”

[ViaThe Cut]