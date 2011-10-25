Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.25.11

Who do you think makes the sexiest shoe — Louboutin, Kirkwood or Charlotte Olympia? With about 35,000 voters weighing in online between Sept. 26 until Oct. 21,Valentino took first place in this year’s “Sexy Shoes” contest, created by Footwear News and Saks Fifth Avenue.

[ViaWWD]

President Obama will announce a plan to allow people holding both private and government loans to consolidate their debts into a government loan, thereby reducing their interest rates and greatlyassisting an estimated 5.8 million people who hold two types of student loans.Consolidating the two loans into a government loan would result in a lower interest rate, and therefore lower monthly payments, as well as additional loan-forgiveness and repayment options.

[Via CNN]

What do you get forstanding by your (perverted)man? Well in the case ofAnne Sinclair, the wife ofDominic Strauss Kahn, you get the helm of the French edition of TheHuffington Post when it launches in November.The 63-year-old journalist, blogger and TV and radio personality is tipped to head up the French-language arm of the famous website when it launches in partnership with Le Monde and Les Nouvelles Editions Independantes.

[ViaForbes]

Jennifer Aniston wants to clear some things up –she is NOT engaged and she is NOT pregnant, contrary to popular rumor. She toldHello! magazine,”I’ve been married once, and I don’t know if I’ll get married again.But I can tell you that as of this very moment, I have no plan to get married. Got that?”

[ViaPeople]

Watch (or read rather)Donatella Versace discuss theVersace for H&M collection.

[ViaRacked]