Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.24.11

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen graces the cover ofBritishVogue‘s December 2011 issue in festive pants only she could rock. The spread was shot by Mario Testino, of course.

[Via The Cut]

A man on a Delta flight from Chicago to New York decided to take joining theMile High Club one step further. On Friday, in the middle of a flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Shandiz took over the plane’s intercom (with the airline’s permission) as other passengers looked on and said, “From the moment I met her that night, I knew that I never wanted to spend a second without her,” Shandiz announced as Williams rocked in her seat with emotion. “Would you marry me?”The cabin erupted in applause as Williams said yes. Shandiz then presented her with the ring and the couple kissed awkwardly in the cramped cabin.Delta treated all passengers on the flight with champagne to celebrate the engagement and also surprised the couple with a free trip for their honeymoon.

[ViaCNN]

Check out the trailer forIn the Land of Blood & Honey, a Bosnian War-set drama that marks the writing and directorial debut of,Angelina Jolie.From this trailer the movie looks to be your typical tale of star crossed lovers on opposite sides of a conflict; here she’s a Bosniak and he a Serb. You have to see the film to find out the ending — will you watch?

[ViaGawker]

MTV documentary series “True Life,” will produce an episode atNew York’s Zuccotti Park for “True Life: I’m Occupying Wall Street,” which is scheduled to air Nov. 5 on MTV.The episode follows three protesters over a two-week period: Bryan, one of the leaders of the protest’s sanitation team, and college students Kait and Caitlin, who are “worried that they won’t be able to find jobs when they graduate,” according to an MTV press release. Will you be tuning in?

[Via NY Post]

Morgan Wilson, a finalist on the first season of “Top Chef: Just Desserts,” has been indicted on child pornography charges.Wilson, 38, faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted on the second-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.He was arrested on Dec. 7, 2010 after undercover investigators received images and videos of young children engaging in sex acts from him via the peer-to-peer file-sharing program LimeWire, according to the Plano Courier Star in Wilson’s hometown of Plano, Texas.

[ViaPeople]