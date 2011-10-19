Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.19.11

After Lindsey Lohan was removed from a Los Angeles courtroom in handcuffs today many believed she would be sentenced to jail time. However LA county judge Stephanie Sautner simply revoked probation after reprimanding the actress and her attorney in court for Lohan’s failure to comply with her community service. Lohanposted the $100,000 bail and was freed by 2 p.m. Wednesday (5 p.m. ET). The actress must perform 16 hours of community service a week — over a minimum of two days a week — at the Los Angeles County morgue before her probation violation hearing on November 2.

[Via CNN]

“Let them eat cake!” French First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy gave birth to a daughter her first child with French President Nicolas Sarkozy today in Paris,Le Figaroreports.The baby girl, whose name is unknown, is the first child born to a ruling French leader since Napoleon.

[ViaPeople]

Just when we thought we could breathe a sigh of relief, the NYPD confirms they got the wrong guy. Cops havedropped sex crime charges against a Manhattan bartender busted for one of the Park Slope grope attacks.Joshua Flecha, 32, of Queens was cleared after the victim of a May 7 attack changed her story to say she wasn’t sure the hapless suspect she’d picked out of a lineup was her assailant – and told cops she would no longer cooperate in the probe.

[Via NY Post]

Mark Zuckerberg has finally acquired the ultimate celebrity accessory, his own security guard. I wonder if he’ll Facebook friend him as well.

[Via Gawker]

Mariska Hargitay who adopted daughterAmaya Josephine just six months ago, just welcomed a second child within a week of processing their paperwork for the second time. Hargitay, 47, and her husbandPeter Hermann brought home a son,Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann, who was born over the summer.

[Via People]