Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 10.18.11

New York judge Doris Ling-Cohan has ruled that rocker Courtney Love is liable for jewelry that she borrowed to wear to a charity event and never returned. The jewelry in question includes two diamond chains and the diamond hoop earrings. According to the lawsuit filed by jeweler Jacob & Co., Love borrowed the items plus a bracelet to wear to Sept. 22, 2010 benefit in Manhattan. The lawsuit says she returned only the bracelet. Jacob & Co. said the missing jewelry was worth $113,700.

[Via NY Post]

U.S deportations reach historic highs with nearly 400,000 people deported from the United States in the past fiscal year which is the largest number in the history of the U.S. Overall in fiscal year 2011, 396,906 individuals were removed. Of these, 216,698, nearly 55%, had been convicted of felonies or misdemeanors.

[Via CNN]

Federal officials and law enforcement authorities seized 18,640 items, including counterfeit purses, wallets, perfume, watches, hats, shoes, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, pants, music and movies from four vehicles at 16 locations within the D.C. Farmers Market. The bust snagged up to $3 million worth of bogus products and 11 smugglers arrested.

[Via WWD]

Talk about child endangerment — Fredly Misere was found asleep behind the wheel with a beer bottle in his lap on the side of a highway in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. After he was arrested and the car impounded his two kids were still in the backseat. The children (4-year-old and 3-month-old) were overheard in the backseat as the car was taken off the tow truck.

[Via Gawker]

Soulja Boy (real name DeAndre Cortez Way), 21, was arrested early Tuesday morning after cops found a “substantial amount” of marijuana, cash and guns inside his car during a traffic stop in Georgia.

[Via People]