Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.17.11

Giuliana Rancic announced she has breast cancer, having discovered a tumor during a mammogram while undergoinganother round of in-vitro fertilization in an effort to get pregnant.The E! News and Style Network host, 36, made the emotional announcement on NBC’s “Today” show. She will undergo surgery this week and then have six weeks of radiation therapy.The cancer has been detected early, and the prognosis is good, she said.

[Via People]

Lower Manhattan’s controversial Park51 Islamic center is making headlines for more than just its proximity to “Ground Zero” –Park51 is now in a court battle with utility Consolidated Edison, which says the center owes it $1.7 million in a dispute over back rent.In court papers, Park51 says it owes Con Edison only $881,000 and calls the utility’s demand “grossly inflated.”

[Via CNN]

Christopher Ennis, 31, of Branchville, NJ faces up to six years in state prison after recently pleading guilty to using a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme. After a routine traffic stop officers found heroin— valued at $10,000 — and some hypodermic needles hidden in his 5-year-old son’s toy bag.

[Via NY Post]

Shannen Doherty aka Brenda from Beverly Hills, 90210, wed Kurt Iswarienko at sunseton Saturday, in Malibu.The black-tie affair took place at a private estate nestled in the hills.

[Via People]

Hulu put up the first two seasons ofThe Only Way Is Essex yesterday, a faux reality show that is like combining the best parts ofJersey Shore andThe Hills all at once.The show follows eight people in Essex, whose denizens are known for their trashy clothes, big hair, trashy lifestyles, and very, very thick accents. What do you think of the import?

[Via Gawker]