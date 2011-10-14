Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.14.11

Pedro Almodvar and Antonio Banderas fted new film The Skin I Live In Thursday night at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, at a Cinema Society- and DeLen-sponsored screening. Antonio’s first film was with Almodovar in the 80s. The stars, who have not collaborated in the past 21 years, reunite for this psychological thriller which has been 10 years in the making. The film has received rave reviews.

[ViaWWD]

“Occupy” protests have multiplied nationwide.Scores of protesters were arrested in Denver, Seattle, San Diego and New York, while similar demonstrations were scheduled to take place in Washington, Orlando, Atlanta and Detroit.

[ViaCNN]

Another one bites the dust —ABC is shutting down production ofCharlie’s Angels. Last night’s hourshowed some ratings growth for the first time, climbing a tenth of a point to 6 million viewers and a 1.3 adults 18-49 rating. But it wasn’t enough to reverse the show’s fate.

[ViaEntertainment Weekly]

Ryan Seacrest‘s girlfriendJulianne Hough might be getting too close with herFootloose co-starKenny Wormald. Rumor has it the co-stars “made out” but the Hough camp denies it saying,”It’s all completely untrue.”

[ViaPeople]

I guess jewelry thieves are back in style. A gang of masked gunmen robbed upscale jewelry storeLondon Jewelers in Manhasset’s Miracle Mileon Long Island today making off with a haul of pricey baubles and sparking a police chase of suspects across a nearby golf course.

[ViaNY Post]