Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.13.11

The legendaryKatz’sDeli is getting attention for more than just their killer pastrami. A purse-snatching thief is preying on eaters at the famed deli, swiping several pocketbooks from unsuspecting diners.The sticky-fingered woman also hit the trendy Clinton Street Baking Company just down the street from Katz’s on the Lower East Side. Beware!

[ViaNY Post]

“Rush Hour” starChris Tucker‘s $6 million Florida mansion is in foreclosure, with more than $4.4 million owed to the bank.Court documents reportedly show an $11.5 million IRS lien on the home in 2011 in order to collect federal income taxes fromTucker, whose monthly mortgage payment, the documents also show, was $25,812.50.

[ViaCNN]

The Brooklyn groper Adolfo Martinez, 26, has beenbusted for one of the 13 sex attacks that have terrorized the area. He wasarraignedtoday and remanded into custody without bail.Martinez reportedly confessed after cops showed him surveillance video linking him to Monday’s attack on an 18-year-old in Sunset Park.

[ViaNY Post]

Whitney Houston who claimed she is 100 percent clean and sober was nearly kicked off a DeltaAirlines flight because she refused to buckle herseat belt.

Houston reportedly “got diva” on the crewmember and eventually agreed after some struggle. Houston was on herway to Detroit for her first day of shooting a new movie.

[ViaTMZ]

OMG! Is Ryan Gosling dating Jimmy Kimmel?The pair enjoyed afour-hour wrap dinner for Jimmy’s show at West Hollywood’s Fig & Olive…with several other stars includingKimmel’sgirlfriendMolly McNearney,John Stamos andBob Saget.

[ViaPeople]