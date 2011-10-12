Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.12.11

Feds arrestedChristopher Chaney, a35-year-old Florida man accused of hacking into computer accounts and other devices belonging to more than 50 people, including entertainersScarlett Johansson,Christina Aguilera,Mila Kunis,Simone Harouche andRenee Olstead.

[ViaCNN]

Kate Moss who once famously said, “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,” apparently makes a mean gravy. She makes it — that doesn’t mean she eats it.

[ViaRacked]

An attorney for the doctor charged in Michael Jackson’s death dropped key defense claim that the superstar swallowed a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol while the physician wasn’t looking.

[ViaNY Post]

People are so outraged by the state of the economy even Goldman Sachs employees are joining the “Occupy” protests down at Zucotti Park.

[ViaGawker]

Sharon Osbourne is going to be a grandmother and claims she will let her grandchild get away with “everything.” We already know that, Sharon.

[ViaPeople]



