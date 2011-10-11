Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 10.11.11

Nas is back with a brand new songcalled “Nasty,” (the first single off of his upcoming tenth album) which nicely shows the flow and story-telling skills that have made him a legend in the game.

[Via Highsnobette]

In case you were confused as to how big a dorkMark Zuckerberg is now you can check out his Facebook “timeline.” It featuresrock, paper, scissor tournament, fleece and gym shorts in Morocco, and weird self-portraits.

[ViaGawker]

Reports indicate children as young as 3 or 4 can show signs of OCD although the onset is usually around ages 10 to 12 and the 18 to 22 age group. Symptoms include unwanted thoughts that produce fear and anxiety, and repetitive behaviors aimed at getting rid of those ideas.

[ViaCNN]

CJ Senter who goes by “The Workout Kid”is a 10-year-old self-described “mini gladiator” with of 8-pack abs and a fan base the rivals Justin Beiber. Click the link below to learn more.

[ViaJezebel]

Leonardo DiCaprio licks his breakup wounds in Australia with not one but TWO models.While in SydneyfilmingThe Great Gatsby for director Baz Luhrmann, DiCaprio, 36, has been a frequent guest at the Beach Haus nightclub, where he’s been loving “meeting the Aussie girls,” a club insider tells Australia’s WHO magazine.

[ViaPeople]