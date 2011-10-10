StyleCaster
Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 10.10.11

Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 10.10.11

Jessica Hoppe
Celebrities have come out in support of the man as the “Occupy Wall Street” protests in New York continue into their fourth week. Hip-hop moguls Russell Simmons and Kanye West hit the “Occupy” home-base of Zuccotti Park, in lower Manhattan on Monday. “I just walked @kanyewest thru the#occupywallstreet,” Russell Simmons wrote on his Twitter account Monday. “I love how sweet and tolerant he was to the crowd.”

[Via NY Daily News]

Three men are accused of breaking into multiple homes and inflicting a series of cuts and bruises while forcibly cutting facial and other hair from men, women, and children in an Ohio Amish community. This is a particularly egregious act as Amish men typically grow beards and Amish women often do not cut their hair, in accordance with their religious practice.

[Via CNN]

France and Germany’s pledge to resolve the eurozone’s banking and sovereign debt troubles caused a surge which closed stocks up 3%. In turn, Bank of America climbed 6.4 percent and J.P. Morgan Chase advanced 5.2 percent.

[Via NY Post]

Game of Thrones announced a brand new character to be introduced in the second season. Downton Abbey actress Rose Leslie will play the key role of a Wildling woman that Jon Snow meets during his adventures beyond the Wall. Ygritte is described as “strong-willed, witty, skilled in battle and survival in the wilderness.

[Via Entertainment Weekly]

Consumers will not be spending as much as retailers had hoped this Black Friday. Retailers are bracing for a less than stellar turnout and find themselves more dependent than ever on the spending of the affluent for their holiday season increases.

[Via WWD]

