Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 10.10.11

Celebrities have come out in support of the man as the “Occupy Wall Street” protests in New York continue into their fourth week. Hip-hop moguls Russell Simmons and Kanye West hit the “Occupy” home-base of Zuccotti Park, in lower Manhattan on Monday. “I just walked @kanyewest thru the#occupywallstreet,” Russell Simmons wrote on his Twitter account Monday. “I love how sweet and tolerant he was to the crowd.”

[Via NY Daily News]

Three men are accused of breaking into multiple homes and inflicting a series of cuts and bruises while forcibly cutting facial and other hair from men, women, and children in an Ohio Amish community. This is a particularly egregious act as Amish men typically grow beards and Amish women often do not cut their hair, in accordance with their religious practice.

[Via CNN]

France and Germany’s pledge to resolve the eurozone’s banking and sovereign debt troubles caused a surge which closed stocks up 3%. In turn, Bank of America climbed 6.4 percent and J.P. Morgan Chase advanced 5.2 percent.

[Via NY Post]

Game of Thrones announced a brand new character to be introduced in the second season. Downton Abbey actress Rose Leslie will play the key role of a Wildling woman that Jon Snow meets during his adventures beyond the Wall. Ygritte is described as “strong-willed, witty, skilled in battle and survival in the wilderness.

[Via Entertainment Weekly]

Consumers will not be spending as much as retailers had hoped this Black Friday. Retailers are bracing for a less than stellar turnout and find themselves more dependent than ever on the spending of the affluent for their holiday season increases.

[Via WWD]