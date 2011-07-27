Substance & Style: News You Should Know

British designer, J. W. Anderson, will team up with Topman to bring his quirky style to the masses.
[Via THE FADER]
IPhone 5 rumor has it a radical new redesign is in the works.
[Via CNN]
Lauryn Hill sets the record straight. Rohan Marley is not the father of her newborn son and he did not abandon her while pregnant. Phew. I think we were all worried about that one.
[Via HuffPost]
US National soccer coach, Bob Bradley, has been fired.
[Via New York Times]
Divorce is up 12% in New York since October when the state adopted no-fault separations, which allows couples to split without having to prove why.
[Via HuffPost]