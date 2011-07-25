Substance & Style: News You Should Know

Kymberly Wimberly, a young student from Arkansas, is suing her school after they made her share her rightful spot as valedictorian with a white student. Sure it wasn’t because your name is Kymberly Wimberly?!

[Via Jezebel]

“Microsoft — failing at social media.” Miscrosoft apologizes after seeking to capitalize on Winehouse’s death.

[Via CNN]

All girl’s school, Peace College, will now admit men but keep segregated classes. Seriously?! Read about it.

[Via Gawker]

An organization opposing gay marriage will file suit against the State Senate in an effort to overturn the legalization thus nullifying hundreds of marriages that have taken place.

[Via New York Times]

Anders Breivik, the Norway massacre suspect, claims he acted in conjunction with an extremist organization still at large.

[Via Gawker]