10 Steamy Sex Positions That Will Help You Embrace Your Submissive Side

Being in charge is a good thing, for the most part. But when it comes to sex, sometimes getting a little submissive can be a fun way to switch up your norm. Whether you’re a boardroom boss who wants to be dominated during your time in the bedroom or someone who’s just turned on by the idea of their partner taking charge, there are tons of submissive sex positions to try out that you’re guaranteed to love. Whatever your gender identity or sexual preferences might be, there’s nothing wrong with allowing your partner (or partners) to dominate you every now and then—or all the time, if that’s your jam. There’s no need to justify it or explain your reasons; you can want to be submissive for the sake of being submissive. It’s hot! And it’s no one’s business but your own—and the person who’s doing the dominating, of course.

If you’re looking for some fun new sex positions to try while being submissive, we’ve got your back. From modified takes on classic positions that give your parter total control, to a few unique (and slightly acrobatic) positions that will help heat things up in the bedroom, you’re sure to find the perfect submissive sex position for you below. Most of these positions are pretty novice-friendly, too, so feel free to try them out even if you’re just starting to explore your submissive side. Just remember: communication is everything. Make sure you talk with your partner before things start heating up, set safe words if you’re venturing into new territory and always (always!) have consent across the board.

With that, read on for the hottest positions to try right. now. Go forth and live your best submissive life, my friend! We won’t wait up.

1. The Spanking

The Spanking is a position similar to doggy style, but with a little bit of an acrobatic twist. Since the partner on the bottom is being held up by the top partner, this position feels super submissive. The bottom partner has to give the top partner complete control (and focus instead on staying balanced), and that sense of dependency is so hot.

2. Sweet Surrender

With your hands tied behind your head, anything is possible, as your partner has total dominance over you while you lay on your back. You can use this position to experiment with lots of different types of penetration and oral pleasure—whatever your heart (or your dom!) desires.

3. The Power Grab

Also similar to doggy style, the Power Grab is a position in which the partner penetrating from behind has all control. The submissive partner stays on their knees while their arms are held back by the dominant partner. Bonus points for a little hair pulling and dirty talk, wink wink.

4. The Armlock

If the Power Grab isn’t quite your speed, try the Armlock position instead. It’s another from-behind experience, but instead of both arms behind held back, the dominant partner holds just one arm back in an armlock—similar to a wrestling move. Move on to the Power Grab once the Armlock starts feeling too tame.

5. Against the Wall

Any form of the Against the Wall position is a sexy submissive option, since the partner being held up has to rely on the dominant partner for support. The dominant partner holds the submissive partner against the wall, and stands and thrusts at the same time. Just make sure your dominant partner has some upper body strength, so you both don’t end up falling on the floor.

6. Shoulder Holder

In this position, the submissive partner lies on their back with their knees on the shoulders of the dominant partner. From there, the dominant partner can stay on their knees while thrusting at a super-intense, deep angle. Feel free to let your hands wander, or take things a step further and have your partner cuff ’em in advance.

7. Downward Dog

While the Downward Dog is also a yoga position, in this case, it’s a little bit more sensual. The submissive partner should lay down with their arms pressed against the ground and prop a pillow under their torso. The dominant partner can then penetrate from behind while—optionally—holding down the submissive partner’s arms for added control.

8. “Spreader” Eagle

The “Spreader Eagle” position has a few moving parts to master, but it’s a truly great position to try if you’re looking to embrace your submissive side. The partner on the bottom lies on their back with legs in a V-shaped position, with their arms are wrapped around their legs to help keep them up if needed. From there, the dominant partner sits upright on their knees and thrust from the front, while holding the bottom partner’s legs up and open. Steamy.

9. Worm

The Worm position is similar to reverse cowgirl, only instead of the submissive partner staying on their knees, they should lean forward and stretch out as much as possible. In this position, the dominant partner can move the submissive partner so they’re grinding on the penis, dildo or other toy. The sub will never know what’s coming next!

10. Prison Guard

For the Prison Guard position, the dominant partner stands up straight while the submissive partner bends over forward. From there, the dominant partner can penetrate from behind and hold the submissive partner’s arms behind their back. This one definitely calls for a little dirty talk, folks.