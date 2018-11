Last Pictures killed it with this amazing video of Nyle. And now our favorite celeb blogger, Kanye West likes the song just as much as we do. The beat just keeps on building with 192,000 views on Vimeo (the video JUST posted 2 weeks ago!) and 83,795 videos on You Tube alone. With the support of KW, I’m sure that number will continue to climb.

Geez Nyle, will you still remember us when your song becomes everyones summer anthem???